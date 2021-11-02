 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Queen Elizabeth paid a tribute to late husband, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip with a special accessory during her Cope26 speech.

The 95-year-old monarch, who pre-recorded a video for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, appeared virtually during the conference.

In her speech, the Queen was spotted wearing a bright green dress paired with the heirloom gifted to her by the Dowager Countess of Onslow at her wedding to the late Prince Philip, in 1947.

The royal's brooch consisted of diamond and ruby stones, attracting the attention her audiences.

