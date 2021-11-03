 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?
Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?

Katie Price and her fiancé Carl Woods will reportedly tie the knot next month as the former glamour model could be sentenced to jail before Christmas.

Amid fears she could go to jail, the 43-year-old is in rush to marry Carl Woods.

The mother of five, Katie’s sentencing was deferred until December 15 and she was allowed to have treatment at rehabilitation clinic after drink drive accident on September 28.

Now, as Katie has completed rehab and reunited with the family recently, it is reported that she is in rush to get married before December 15.

The Sun, citing a source, reported that Katie wants to get married as ‘soon’ as possible.

Earlier, she was planning for winter wedding.

Katie had admitted drink-driving, driving without insurance. While disqualified at Crawley Magistrates’ Court, she is due to be sentenced in December before Christmas.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships
Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88
Kim Kardashian's family poses for Halloween while mom calls them 'serial killers'

Kim Kardashian's family poses for Halloween while mom calls them 'serial killers'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s christening move sparks ‘monarchy’s end’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s christening move sparks ‘monarchy’s end’
Thomas Markle Jr. ‘ready to apologize’ in desperate plea to meet Archie, Lilibet

Thomas Markle Jr. ‘ready to apologize’ in desperate plea to meet Archie, Lilibet
Cardi B ‘proud of herself’ after adding luxurious New York house to her estate

Cardi B ‘proud of herself’ after adding luxurious New York house to her estate
Jamie Spears ‘immediately terminates’ role from of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Jamie Spears ‘immediately terminates’ role from of Britney Spears’ conservatorship
Britney Spears’ lawyer questions Jamie’s intention for giving up conservatorship

Britney Spears’ lawyer questions Jamie’s intention for giving up conservatorship
Dwayne Johnson announces new #KindnessCAN initiative on TikTok

Dwayne Johnson announces new #KindnessCAN initiative on TikTok
Kristen Stewart says that her wedding with Dylan Meyer ‘will not be rushed’

Kristen Stewart says that her wedding with Dylan Meyer ‘will not be rushed’
Delilah Hamlin rushed to the hospital over accidental overdose

Delilah Hamlin rushed to the hospital over accidental overdose

Latest

view all