Justin Bieber, Coldplay and others to perform at ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ 2021

Canadian pop star, Justin Bieber and Coldplay have joined in the star-studded line-up of this year’s Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

Capital has confirmed that the Baby singer and the world-famous rock band will be seen performing on stage along with Years & Years and DJ Jax Jones on December 11th.

Taking to Twitter, the outlet shared with fans, “Thought we'd start small and announce *checks notes* oh yeah, just the BIGGEST band of the 21st century: @coldplay”

While another Tweet read, “@justinbieber returns to the UK for his ONLY European show of 2021, exclusively at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.”

Fans can’t wait to witness the iconic stage which has been scheduled for first night of the two-day festival in London, marking Bieber’s first major appearance in the UK after a long time.

The four-member band recently released their Music of The Spheres album in October, securing a title of the fastest-selling album of the year.

The concert’s line-up also includes other famous stars, namely; Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Jesy Nelson and Sigrid.