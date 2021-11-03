NEPRA announces winter package for electricity consumers

Photo: APP

A flat rate of Rs12.96 per unit of electricity will be charged after consumption of 300 units.

The package will be applicable across the country from November 1, 2021, till February 28, 2022.

Domestic, commercial, and general services consumers can all benefit from the package.

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday announced a winter package for electricity consumers in what appears to be an attempt to encourage electricity consumption in the winter season as opposed to the usual reliance on natural gas in this period.



The package has been approved at the request of the energy ministry.

NEPRA has issued a flat rate per unit of electricity, under which the consumers will be charged Rs12.96 per unit after consumption of 300 units of electricity during the winter months.

The package will be applicable across the country from November 1, 2021, till February 28, 2022. Domestic, commercial, and general services consumers can all benefit from the package.

See NEPRA's power tariff for various categories here.



'Efforts underway to avert looming gas crisis in country'

In a major setback for the country, two LNG trading companies have backed out of an agreement made with Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) to provide the country two LNG cargoes for this month (November) for mammoth monetary gains of up to 200% profit in the international spot market.



At this, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar on Monday had said that the government was taking all possible measures to avert the looming gas crisis in the country.



Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Hammad Azhar said that they had arranged 11 LNG cargoes for the month of November. However, two of the LNG trading companies have unofficially informed the authorities about the non-provision of two LNG cargoes for this month, he added.

CCOE approves summary on winter incentive package

In September, the Cabinet Committee on Energy had approved a summary submitted by the power division on the winter incentive package on incremental consumption for all domestic, commercial and general services consumers of XW- DISCOs and K- Electric from November 1, 2021 till February 28, 2022.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, considered the revision of gas tariff slabs for domestic consumers during the winter season of FY21-22.

Sources had said that under the discounted power package, the unit price for consumers who use more than 300 units of electricity will be Rs12.96.

At present, the price per unit for the use of more than 300 units of electricity is in the range of Rs19.55 to Rs22.65 per unit.