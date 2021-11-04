 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s political letters putting royals at risk: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Experts note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s continued instance towards political topics given the dangers it may pose over the Royal Family’s international neutrality.

Gert's Royal podcast owner by Gertrude Daly made this claim during one of her interviews with the Daily Star.

She started off the conversation by admitting that while royals aren’t banned from entertaining political topics, "does put the neutrality of the monarchy at risk.”

"Certainly it is more complicated when a member of the British Royal Family is commenting on things related to a foreign government, even if she happens to be a citizen of that country."

Ms Daly went on to say, "The Royals aren’t supposed to get involved with politics. But they do, and Duchess Meghan is not the first royal to step over that line."

“Plenty of other royals have waded into politics over the years. One of the more famous cases being Prince Charles’s Black Spider memos which caused a scandal in 2015."

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith confesses his love for co-star Stockard Channing in new book

Will Smith confesses his love for co-star Stockard Channing in new book
Ryan Reynolds reveals he is taking a break from acting: Here's why

Ryan Reynolds reveals he is taking a break from acting: Here's why
Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton returns to social media after brief hiatus

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton returns to social media after brief hiatus

Britney Spears’ mom requests estate to pay her $600,000 legal fees

Britney Spears’ mom requests estate to pay her $600,000 legal fees
Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer

Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer
Armourers addresses final findings for Halyna Hutchins’ death: report

Armourers addresses final findings for Halyna Hutchins’ death: report
Dwayne Johnson announces Day 3 festivities for #12DaysOfRedNotice

Dwayne Johnson announces Day 3 festivities for #12DaysOfRedNotice
Drew Barrymore weighs in on co-parenting experience with ex Will Kopelman’s new wife

Drew Barrymore weighs in on co-parenting experience with ex Will Kopelman’s new wife
Ed Sheeran shares why Adele made him ‘scramble’ for new album release

Ed Sheeran shares why Adele made him ‘scramble’ for new album release
Dakota Johnson slams paparazzi culture: ‘They’re sneaky vermin’

Dakota Johnson slams paparazzi culture: ‘They’re sneaky vermin’
Zayn Malik’s marijuana use turned him into an ‘aggressive’ and ‘paranoid’ person

Zayn Malik’s marijuana use turned him into an ‘aggressive’ and ‘paranoid’ person
Late Paul Newman tells his own story in newly-discovered memoir

Late Paul Newman tells his own story in newly-discovered memoir

Latest

view all