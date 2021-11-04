48% of eligible population partially vaccinated in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) head and Planning Minister Asad Umar Thursday said that 48% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 jab and appreciated the Punjab government for taking lead in the vaccination campaign from other provinces.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that more than half of Punjab’s eligible population has received at least one jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half of its eligible population with at least one dose at 52%,” he tweeted.



In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal minister revealed that 48% eligible population has received at least one dose of COVID-19. He maintained that Sindh’s 40% and Balochistan’s 17% population have partially been vaccinated so far.

“Federal territories leading in vaccination with Islamabad 87%, AJK 59% and GB 54%,” he added. Over all, Pakistan’s 48% of eligible population has received a fist vaccine dose, the minister said.

NCOC starts rolling back COVID-19 restrictions from cities with 60% vaccination rate



Earlier on October 31, The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to roll back all Covid-19 related restrictions from cities where at least 60 percent of the population had gotten itself vaccinated against the disease.

The decision had been made in an NCOC meeting headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar after reviewing progress in vaccination campaigns in various cities.

In its statement, the NCOC had declared Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur as “best cities” for achieving vaccination of 60 percent of their population.

Rawalpindi, Skardu, Hunza, Peshawar, Jhelum and other cities had been declared “vaccinated” as 40 percent to 60 percent of the population in the cities has gotten the coronavirus shot.

All virus-related curbs had been abolished from marriage ceremonies, social gatherings, businesses, indoor dining and sports activities in cities with a 60 percent vaccination rate. All public transport would be allowed to function with an occupancy level of 100 percent in these cities.