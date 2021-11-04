Price of sugar in Pakistan shoots past price of petrol

— Reuters/File

Despite the government's claims of working to curb the prices of essential items in the country, the price of sugar continues to soar and has now crossed the price of petrol even.

Sugar is being sold as high as Rs150 per kg in different cities while petrol is currently being sold at Rs138.30 per litre in the country.

Peshawar

In the wholesale market of Peshawar, the price of sugar has increased by Rs8 per kg.



The president of the Sugar Dealers Association said that sugar is being sold at a wholesale rate of Rs140 per kg while the retail price has gone up from Rs145 to Rs150 per kg.

Artificial shortage in Lahore for profiteering



Meanwhile, in Lahore, the price of sugar in the wholesale market was Rs126 per kg yesterday and sources said that sugar dealers have increased the price by creating artificial shortage to make illegal profits.

The market sources said that the price of sugar in the wholesale market has increased by Rs9 per kg. The price of sugar in Akbari Mandi has risen to Rs135 per kg, whereas retail sugar is being sold at Rs140 per kg



Ex-mill sugar price in Karachi hits record high

In Karachi, the ex-mill price of sugar has now reached the highest level in history at Rs142 per kg, an increase of Rs12 from a day earlier.



In two weeks, the ex-mill price of sugar has gone up by Rs44 per kg.

With the increase in the ex-mill price, the wholesale price of sugar has gone up to Rs143 per kg, having risen by Rs19 over the course of a mere two days. and at the retail level, the increase in the price will have an impact on all ew sugar purchases.

Sugar sees Rs5 increase in Quetta

A similar situation is being witnessed in Quetta, where the price of sugar has gone up from Rs124 to Rs129 per kg.