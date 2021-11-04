 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

RM addresses letter to BTS ARMY, wishes them love and peace

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

BTS RM addresses letter to ARMY, wishes them love and peace
BTS RM addresses letter to ARMY, wishes them love and peace

BTS front man RM is wishing the best for his fans.

Turning to Weverse on Wednesday, the 28-year-old wrote a lengthy note for his ARMY confessing that although he feels a little numb at times, he wishes health and peace for his ARMY.

Excerpts from the letter, as translated by a fan page, read: “And to this point, I myself have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and peace/comfort. But I [now better understand] that people — not excluding myself, of course — often cannot help but [innately] desire a little bit of drama/thrill [in their lives]. It’s like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again,” an excerpt of the translated letter read.

“Much time has passed since I first came to Seoul at 17 years old, But at times, I still get a strange feeling that nothing has changed at all. After all, I am only 28 years old, and I still need quite a few years until I can become the strong person I have long worked towards becoming,” he added. 

He concluded his letter by telling fans that he misses them a lot.

“The winter that used to startle me, arriving all at once and with a sense of fear, has disappeared into days past. And the days have cleared into a pleasant season for taking walks. Let’s meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer. As always, I will await that day while making music and keeping up with my physical and mental health. Hehe, I miss you!” RM concluded his letter. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following dinner date

Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following dinner date
Here's why Kanye West thought Donald Trump was a reflection of him

Here's why Kanye West thought Donald Trump was a reflection of him
Jennifer Garner talks about consuming 'the right amount' of alcohol

Jennifer Garner talks about consuming 'the right amount' of alcohol
Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid using helicopter amid criticism as they return home

Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid using helicopter amid criticism as they return home
Ryan Reynolds takes break from acting, shares why

Ryan Reynolds takes break from acting, shares why
Dwayne Johnson talks about Baldwin tragedy in latest interview

Dwayne Johnson talks about Baldwin tragedy in latest interview

Dax Shepard reveals ‘no more jealousy’ exists with Kristen Bell for good reasons

Dax Shepard reveals ‘no more jealousy’ exists with Kristen Bell for good reasons
Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson show sizzling chemistry in new campaign

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson show sizzling chemistry in new campaign
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson head out for dinner again amid romance rumours

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson head out for dinner again amid romance rumours

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic reveals he has 'aggressive cancer'

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic reveals he has 'aggressive cancer'
When Zayn Malik gushed over his 'beautiful' Yolanda Hadid: See Viral Photo

When Zayn Malik gushed over his 'beautiful' Yolanda Hadid: See Viral Photo
Machine Gun Kelly planning to propose to Megan Fox?

Machine Gun Kelly planning to propose to Megan Fox?

Latest

view all