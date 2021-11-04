RM addresses letter to BTS ARMY, wishes them love and peace

BTS RM addresses letter to ARMY, wishes them love and peace

BTS front man RM is wishing the best for his fans.

Turning to Weverse on Wednesday, the 28-year-old wrote a lengthy note for his ARMY confessing that although he feels a little numb at times, he wishes health and peace for his ARMY.

Excerpts from the letter, as translated by a fan page, read: “And to this point, I myself have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and peace/comfort. But I [now better understand] that people — not excluding myself, of course — often cannot help but [innately] desire a little bit of drama/thrill [in their lives]. It’s like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again,” an excerpt of the translated letter read.

“Much time has passed since I first came to Seoul at 17 years old, But at times, I still get a strange feeling that nothing has changed at all. After all, I am only 28 years old, and I still need quite a few years until I can become the strong person I have long worked towards becoming,” he added.

He concluded his letter by telling fans that he misses them a lot.

“The winter that used to startle me, arriving all at once and with a sense of fear, has disappeared into days past. And the days have cleared into a pleasant season for taking walks. Let’s meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer. As always, I will await that day while making music and keeping up with my physical and mental health. Hehe, I miss you!” RM concluded his letter.