Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Wedding bells: Zara Tareen set to marry 'Star Trek' star Farhan Tahir

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Congratulations are in order for actor Zara Tareen, who is preparing to marry American-Pakistani actor Farhan Tahir.

In a thread of photos shared by younger sister Hira Tareen, Zara was spotted all dolled up in her Mehndi outfit as she smiled ear to ear with husband-to-be.

Zara kept her look simple for the special event, slipping into a claret red lehenga for her special day. Farhan on the other hand wore a boski Kameez Shalwar with a shawl.

Farhan Tahir is famous known for essaying the role of Captian Robau in Star Trek and Raza in Iron Man.

