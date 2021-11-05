Wedding bells: Zara Tareen set to marry 'Star Trek' star Farhan Tahir

Congratulations are in order for actor Zara Tareen, who is preparing to marry American-Pakistani actor Farhan Tahir.

In a thread of photos shared by younger sister Hira Tareen, Zara was spotted all dolled up in her Mehndi outfit as she smiled ear to ear with husband-to-be.

Zara kept her look simple for the special event, slipping into a claret red lehenga for her special day. Farhan on the other hand wore a boski Kameez Shalwar with a shawl.

Farhan Tahir is famous known for essaying the role of Captian Robau in Star Trek and Raza in Iron Man.

