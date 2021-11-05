American man kills daughter's boyfriend after finding out he sold her to sex-trafficking ring

A screengrab of Eisenman in court. Photo: Daily Mail

Victim allegedly sex-trafficked Washington man's juvenile daughter for $1,000.

Man stabbed victim repeatedly in trunk of a car he left abandoned at the countryside.

Victim's rotting corpse discovered after a year.

A Washington resident killed his daughter's boyfriend by stuffing him in the back of a trunk and repeatedly stabbing him, after finding out that he had sold her to a sex trafficking ring for $1,000.

Police have arrested the man, John Eisenman, who has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond at Spokane County Jail in Washington.

As per international media reports, the body of the victim remained in the trunk of the car for a year before it was found.

The rotting corpse of the victim, Aaron Sorenson, 19, was found in the trunk of an abandoned car on East Everett Avenue in Spokane last month, police said on Monday.



After examining the body, detectives believe Sorenson was killed in November last year.

A police press release further revealed that Eisenman came to know in October last year that his daughter had been sex trafficked to Seattle for $1,000.

He was able to rescue his juvenile daughter and bring her back to Spokane a month after finding out. Eisenman then learned that Sorenson was going to be at an address in Airway Heights so he drove there and waited for the 19-year-old to arrive, a month later.

Police said that during the encounter, Eisenman "abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle" before hitting the victim on the head with a cinder block. He "then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,' police said.

After committing the murder, police said Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.

The abandoned car was left in the countryside until someone drove it to Spokane last month and then left it on East Everett Avenue, police said.

Police said they do not believe that person knew there was a corpse in the back.

Amber Hellmann said her boyfriend and another friend noticed the car was at East Everett Avenue for a while.



"They were just looking around and for some reason, they decided to look in the trunk and all I hear is, 'there's a body,'" she told KHQ-TV.

Police said they arrested Eisenman, who surrendered without causing a commotion. He had no prior criminal history.

A crowdfunding website called Give Send Go created by Eisenman’s step-daughter Ashleye Kross, who branded him a “hero”, has fundraised over $35,000, with the goal to accumulate $100,000.

