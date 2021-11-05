 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace under fire over practices of non-disclosure: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Buckingham Palace recently came under fire for having non-disclosure practices when it comes to Queen Elizabeth’s health and wellness.

Even the Queen’s hospital visit was uncovered by a trip received by The Sun and expert Richard Kay believes the public has the "right to know".

During his interview with True Royalty TV, Mr Kay explained, "The public does have a right to know I believe about the wellbeing of our monarch.”

Before concluding he added, "It has huge ramifications for the entire country whether she's ill or well, we should know. I think what was missing from the Palace on this occasion was the element of trust."

