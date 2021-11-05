Gal Gadot confirms role in Disney’s upcoming live-action ‘Snow White’

Gal Gadot confirms to join Disney’s upcoming film ‘Snow White’

Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot will be seen as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action film, Snow White, confirmed E! News.

The Fast and Furious actor, while talking to the outlet at the premiere of Red Notice, confirmed the news for her starring in a remake of classic animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Gadot, gushing over her upcoming role, told the publication, "I am very, very excited to get in the shoes of the Evil Queen.”

The mother of three also expressed that she is looking forward ‘to stand in front of the mirror and bring this character to life.’

The 36-year-old star will join the West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler who will be playing the 'fairest' princess in the film.

The movie which is slated to step in the process of making in 2022, will be directed by Marc Webb.

On the work front, the actor has just welcomed Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds’ starrer on November 5.