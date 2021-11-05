Meghan Markle may join US women senators at bipartisan dinner to push her political plans

Meghan Markle has reportedly been invited to attend a crucial dinner with all the women senators and those advocating for paid leave in the United States.

The Duchess of Sussex shocked the royal fans last month when she wrote a letter to US Congress as an “engaged citizen and parent”, calling on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leader Charles Schumer for paid leave for parents.



Prince Harry's sweetheart, who seems to be serious about her political ambitions, has also been calling US senators on the issue and using her royal title in the process, which has led to this prestigious invitation.



The mom-of-two recently spoke with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York to help with the cause. The senator then provided the Duchess with phone numbers for other Republicans including Senators Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Susan Collins of Maine.

Ms Gillibrand, in talks with The 19th, lauded the Duchess and in her own words, saying: “I could hear how sincere she was about advocacy” and explained her plans to invite Meghan to Washington, D.C., for a bipartisan dinner she is hosting in the coming month with all the women senators.

This event, according to the US senator, would provide Meghan Markle with a platform to discuss paid leave.