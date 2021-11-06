Fazl convenes PDM leadership meeting on urgent basis today

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman/ Photo: File

PDM leadership to discuss inflation, petrol price hike and joint Parliament session in meeting today.

Govt plans to convene Parliament session on November 10.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had discussed a joint strategy for anti-govt protests.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of the leadership today (Saturday) on an urgent basis to discuss the petrol price hike, inflation and other issues of national importance.

The government had increased the price of petrol by Rs8.03 per litre, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, sharing the meeting's agenda, said the Opposition alliance will discuss its strategy for the joint session of the Parliament in the meeting.

Other issues that will be discussed by the PDM leadership include a hike in petrol prices, the surging inflation and the alliance's strategy for anti-government protests.

The government has summoned a joint session of the Parliament on November 10, so that 18 bills can be passed.

These bills are related to granting overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, e-voting and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Shahbaz, Bilawal discuss strategy against PTI

On Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif discussed the government decision to hike petrol prices across the country.

Shahbaz Sharif called the PPP chairman to discuss the inflationary situation in the country and discussed a joint strategy against the government.

Bilawal criticised the prime minister, saying that he had offered a "lollipop" of relief to the masses before hiking petrol prices. With each passing day, the government is increasing the problems of people, he added.

He said those who increased the ghee price by 110% in three years, gave 30% relief to the masses. Electricity prices have increased by 60% in three years and today, Imran Khan is announcing a 30% relief package.

He said that the price of sugar has risen by 80% in three years, adding that Imran Khan’s relief package was not for the people but for a few families.

'Petrol Price hike background'

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, Muzzammil Aslam, had tweeted about the hike in petroleum prices, clarifying that the government was only collecting 1.43% under the sales tax head with the new prices in place.

He had stated that if the government collected the full 17% in sales tax, the price of petrol per litre would surge past Rs160 per litre.

"If an additional Rs30 petroleum levy was charged then the price of petrol would surge to Rs180 per litre. The government did not collect Rs35 per litre [to provide relief to the masses]," he had tweeted.