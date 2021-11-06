 
Aaron Rodgers reveals himself to be unvaccinated amid criticism

Aaron Rodgers recently appeared in Pat McAfee Show, Friday disclosed that he did not tell lie about his COVID-19 vaccination status and that he was “immunized”.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made his point clear that all he wanted was to “set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now.”

Last week, the Packers’ reserve/Covid-19 placed the player on the list. The team's coach Matt LaFleur would not confirm if Rodgers had tested positive for the virus — even though multiple outlets reported he had — during a press conference. He assured that he was in COVID-19 protocols and that he had no idea when Rodgers would be able to play again.

Several outlets and journalists including ESPN, NFL Network insider’s Ian Rapoport, and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo claimed that Rodgers was unvaccinated.

During Friday's show, Rodgers revealed he had contracted the virus and stated he "didn't lie in the initial press conference."

