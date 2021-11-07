 
Travis Scott ‘in tears’ over Astroworld concert incident: source

Sources and insiders close to Travis Scott have stepped forward with news regarding his ‘overwhelming grief’ following the fatal Astroworld melee incident.

Per a report by sources which has been obtained by Page Six, “[Travis] stopped the concert to make sure people were okay.”

The insider also clarified the ongoing debate surrounding Travis’ decision to continue performing despite getting chants of “Stop the show” by attendees.

The sources started off by explaining, “There is video of him carrying on when one person was carried off, but he didn’t realize what was going on.”

“When he did he stopped the concert,” the insider went on to say.

“He’s really upset — he had no idea what was going on, he was on stage performing.”

Currently “He’s beside himself, I’ve never heard him like that. He was in tears.”

The source also concluded by adding that Kylie Jenner is “by his side right now and supporting him.”

For those unversed, both Kylie and Travis’ three-year-old daughter Stormi were in attendance at the concert and watched him perform his set shortly before the crowd began to compress near the front of the stage.

In an attempt to explain the situation, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña claimed, “People started to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic.”

Nearly 23 people were rushed to the hospital at the time,11 of whom suffered cardiac arrest and nearly 300 were also treated at th

