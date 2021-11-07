 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian encouraged by friends, family to 'go for' Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Kim Kardashian encouraged by friends, family to go for Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has allegedly decided to pursue her reported new man Pete Davidson.

A source told Us Weekly, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sought the advice of her family and friends who encouraged her to "go for it" as she has been in the works of divorcing her estranged husband Kanye West.

"One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it," the source said. 

"It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course Pete offers that in abundance."

The duo first stirred up romance rumours when they were spotted holding hands at a theme park.

Previously they shared on-screen PDA moment for their Saturday Night Live skit. 

More From Entertainment:

Changing guard at Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth steps back from public engagements

Changing guard at Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth steps back from public engagements
Katrina Kaif stuns Akshay Kumar and host Kapil Sharma with her unexpected gesture

Katrina Kaif stuns Akshay Kumar and host Kapil Sharma with her unexpected gesture
Are Eminem and Slipknot preparing a diss track against MGK?

Are Eminem and Slipknot preparing a diss track against MGK?
Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus give fans major style envy in stunning outfits at LACMA gala 2021

Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus give fans major style envy in stunning outfits at LACMA gala 2021
Kim Kardashian warned over Pete Davidson's 'heart breaker' status

Kim Kardashian warned over Pete Davidson's 'heart breaker' status
Victoria Beckham makes fun of her husband David Beckham as he runs away from fireworks

Victoria Beckham makes fun of her husband David Beckham as he runs away from fireworks
Criminal probe opened into Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival incident

Criminal probe opened into Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival incident
'Kendall, Kylie Jenner walked past bodies in Travis Scott's Astroworld'

'Kendall, Kylie Jenner walked past bodies in Travis Scott's Astroworld'
Kylie Jenner clarifies on Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert incident

Kylie Jenner clarifies on Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert incident
Watch: Star-struck Cardi B ‘felt like a teen’ meeting Robert Pattinson

Watch: Star-struck Cardi B ‘felt like a teen’ meeting Robert Pattinson
Jemima Khan exits ‘The Crown’ over ‘disrespectful’ portrayal of Princess Diana

Jemima Khan exits ‘The Crown’ over ‘disrespectful’ portrayal of Princess Diana
Scott Disick gushes over Khloe Kardashian: ‘So gorg’

Scott Disick gushes over Khloe Kardashian: ‘So gorg’

Latest

view all