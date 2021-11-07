Kim Kardashian encouraged by friends, family to 'go for' Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has allegedly decided to pursue her reported new man Pete Davidson.

A source told Us Weekly, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sought the advice of her family and friends who encouraged her to "go for it" as she has been in the works of divorcing her estranged husband Kanye West.

"One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it," the source said.

"It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course Pete offers that in abundance."

The duo first stirred up romance rumours when they were spotted holding hands at a theme park.

Previously they shared on-screen PDA moment for their Saturday Night Live skit.