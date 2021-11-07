Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month

A surprise reunion to mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is expected later this month, according to a report.



The report said Warner Bros. is planning a ‘Friends-style reunion’ involving some of the film’s beloved cast, with the three main stars – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – having been approached about participating in what would be a blockbuster TV event.



The cast members are likely to discuss the eight Potter films and their memories from the more than 10 years they spent together on set.



It’s not clear whether JK Rowling would be involved in any reunion.





