Top military officials to brief lawmakers on national security today

A file photo of the National Assembly.
ISLAMABAD: Top military officials will brief a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PNSC) comprising members of the National Assembly (NA) and Senate on the current national security issues today (Monday).

The meeting of the PNSC will be held at 11am today with NA Speaker Asad Qaisar in the chair.

Moved by Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Farogh Naseem, the National Assembly passed a motion in its sitting on November 5, to allow the use of the chamber of the National Assembly on November 8, for a briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

During the meeting, the top military brass will brief legislators about the overall affairs of national security.

The four provincial chief ministers, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president and prime minister and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan have also been invited to the meeting. All the members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence will also attend the meeting.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were also invited to the meeting.

Earlier on November 8, the opposition had decided to attend the PNSC meeting at the Parliament House.

Leader of the PDM in Senate Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar had told The News on Thursday evening that the decision to attend the PNSC meeting was made to hear the authorities and government on sensitive issues pertaining to national security and apprise them of the point of view of people at large on subjects the government lacks understanding of.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar had made it clear that the opposition wouldn’t give the government any opportunity to misguide the officials and people on sensitive issues.

He earlier had a detailed meeting with the former prime minister and Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in his chamber.

