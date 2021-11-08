 
Grey's Anatomy creator reveals rewriting series' finale eight times

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has revealed that she thought of numerous endings for the long-running ABC medical drama in a recent interview on Sunday.

Shonda Rhimes, 51, is the head writer of the series told Variety that, "I've written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times," but not a single one served as the series finale.

She further stated, "I was like, 'And that will be the end!' Or, 'That'll be the final thing that's ever said or done!' And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?"

For those unversed, Rhimes handed the show running reins to the executive producer of the series, Krista Vernoff a few years ago.

"Am I going to be the person who decides like what the final scene is? I don't know!" she revealed.

However, she is still in control of when Grey's Anatomy ends. "Am I the person who decides when the show is over? Yes. And I take full responsibility for that when or if everybody gets mad at me," she said.

