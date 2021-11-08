 
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers confirm their relationship?

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers appeared to have confirmed their relationship at the 2021 LACMA Gala Red Carpet on Saturday.

Paul, 25, Bridgers, 27 were snapped at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Mescal. The love birds complement each other as Mescal sported a black tuxedo while Bridgers wore a cream-coloured, lace blouse and flaunted a red tartan skirt as they walked together on the red carpet.

The duo had a lively moment on the red carpet as Bridger laid her head on Mescal's shoulder and the two grinned for the cameras.

During the event, Bridgers put out a tweet where she playfully mocked Mescal for a misnomer during their meal.

"Paul thinks thousand islands is called hundred years sauce," she penned down a post.

The Moon, singer also confessed that she had begun watching Mescal's popular BBC series and considered him as "the cute boy".

The couple's representatives did not respond to their relationship status to PEOPLE's request.

