 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

World is morally obliged to avert Afghan food crisis: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP

  • Premier says he "has been warning" about the humanitarian crisis for which the World Food Programme has just cautioned
  • Says the int'l community has a "moral obligation to avert humanitarian disaster" in Afghanistan.
  • Urges world to take an immediate step to help war-torn country survive food crisis.

A news report published by CNN has revealed that Afghanistan is on the verge of an intense food crisis with winter looming and several areas already reporting droughts. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that he has been warning of the catastrophic consequences for which the World Food Programme has recently issued an alert, as reported by CNN

Taking to Twitter, the premier said that the international community has a "moral obligation to avert the humanitarian disaster" in Afghanistan.

Assuring of all possible relief for the Afghans on Pakistan's behalf, PM Imran Khan urged the world to take an immediate step to help the war-torn country survive the disaster. 

"I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now WFP chief issues alert. Pak will continue to provide all possible relief but int community must act now. It has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan ppl," PM Imran Khan wrote.

More From Pakistan:

Indian govt's mindset is greatest hurdle towards peace in region: PM Imran Khan

Indian govt's mindset is greatest hurdle towards peace in region: PM Imran Khan
'Good news' for Pakistani travellers as Britain approves Chinese vaccines

'Good news' for Pakistani travellers as Britain approves Chinese vaccines
Afghan authorities requested Pakistan to initiate talks with TTP: Fawad Chaudhry

Afghan authorities requested Pakistan to initiate talks with TTP: Fawad Chaudhry
Ehsaas Rashan: Low-income families can apply online for ration discount, says Dr Sania

Ehsaas Rashan: Low-income families can apply online for ration discount, says Dr Sania
Kidnapping charge added to Nazim Jokhio's murder case: police

Kidnapping charge added to Nazim Jokhio's murder case: police
Noor Mukadam murder case: CCTV camera footage transcript submitted in court

Noor Mukadam murder case: CCTV camera footage transcript submitted in court
Why do food prices keep going up?

Why do food prices keep going up?
Pakistan observes 144th birth anniversary of national poet Allama Iqbal

Pakistan observes 144th birth anniversary of national poet Allama Iqbal
10-year-old raped, murdered and then dumped at Islamabad metro bus station washroom

10-year-old raped, murdered and then dumped at Islamabad metro bus station washroom
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to lowest level since March 2020

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to lowest level since March 2020
National Assembly approves journalist protection bill

National Assembly approves journalist protection bill
Revival of IMF's loan to Pakistan rests on clearance from two departments: report

Revival of IMF's loan to Pakistan rests on clearance from two departments: report

Latest

view all