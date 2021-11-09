Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Meghan Markle has been accused of using Jason Knauf to pass information to Omid Scobie, the co-author of "Finding Freedom", an unauthorised biography of the royal couple.

Knauf, the former press secretary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made headlines earlier this year due to alleged claims of bullying against Meghan Markle.

Meghan's critics on social media are claiming that Jason Knauf was asked by Meghan Markle to pass a letter to Scobie.

They said that the former American actress sent the letter to a member of the press.

Royal expert Angela Levin, who is known as a staunch opponent of the US-based royal couple, commented on the claims, saying

"Jason Knauf is an honourable man"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settled in California after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

They chose to part their ways with the royal family to live a financially independent life.

The couple welcomed their daughter, their second child, earlier this year.