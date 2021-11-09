Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan in trouble as she faces new court battle

Meghan Markle, who has been in news since she quitted royal job with her husband Prince Harry and left UK last year, seems to be embroiled in new controversy about her 'personal and private' latter to her estranged father Thomas.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's living in Montecito with her husband ad two children, is facing a new court battle this week over a letter she sent to her estranged father begging him to stop talking to the media.

The former Suits star, who has signed multiple business deals in the Us with streaming giants, won her privacy and copyright case after extracts of the five-page letter were published, but Associated Newspapers is now appealing the ruling.

It all comes when Meghan's husband Prince Harry is set to share his thoughts on the "internet lie machine" at an event and panel organised by Wired magazine on misinformation.

