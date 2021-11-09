Drake breaks silence over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Drake has broken his silence over the Astroworld festival tragedy.

The rapper, who made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s show, took to Instagram to give his condolences to the eight concert goers that died in a crush along with 25 others that got hospitalised with more injured.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," Drake said in his post.

"I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself."

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

His comments come after Drake and Travis, along with event organisers, were slapped with lawsuits for negligence.