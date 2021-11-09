 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Drake breaks silence over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Drake breaks silence over Travis Scotts Astroworld tragedy

Drake has broken his silence over the Astroworld festival tragedy.

The rapper, who made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s show, took to Instagram to give his condolences to the eight concert goers that died in a crush along with 25 others that got hospitalised with more injured.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," Drake said in his post. 

"I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself."

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

His comments come after Drake and Travis, along with event organisers, were slapped with lawsuits for negligence. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian gets hate for posting sultry snaps amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Khloe Kardashian gets hate for posting sultry snaps amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Lady Gaga wore 'bulletproof' dress to President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

Lady Gaga wore 'bulletproof' dress to President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony
Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan in trouble as she faces new court battle

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan in trouble as she faces new court battle
Pete Davidson makes surprise comment alluding to Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson makes surprise comment alluding to Kim Kardashian romance

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together
Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth

Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth
Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction

Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction
Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere

Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere
Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Jana Kramer 'emotional' about first holiday without Mike Caussin: 'It’s going to be rough'

Jana Kramer 'emotional' about first holiday without Mike Caussin: 'It’s going to be rough'
Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones

Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones

Latest

view all