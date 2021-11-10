PM Imran Khan's aide blames ex-generals for Pakistan's problems

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide Ali Nawaz Awan. Photo: APP

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan blamed Pakistan's former generals and ex-army chiefs for some of the troubles facing the country.

Awan was invited as a guest on anchor Kamran Shahid's show Dunya Kamran Shahid Kay Saath with Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib and the discussion soon turned into a heated one.

"You've given your judgment call on how much idealism has damaged this country, but I want to say that the amount of damage that fanaticism has caused to this country, nothing compares to that," said Awan.

"Take for instance Iskander Mirza, General Ayub Khan, General Zia-ul-Haq and General Pervez Musharraf," he continued. "One [urges masses to take part in] Jihad Fi Sabilillah while the other says he wants enlightened moderation," Awan lashed out, referring to former army chiefs General Zia and Musharraf.

He said one of the ex-army chiefs was responsible for "pushing Pakistan into someone else's war" while another was responsible for drone attacks that had taken place in the country.

Awan took another dig at Musharraf, saying that previously, Pakistan's own citizens were arrested and handed over to other countries for interrogation.

Defending "idealism", Awan cited the PTI's example, saying that the party had been created 26 years ago and had worked its way up since then on the basis of hard work.

"How can you compare our government of three years with their fanaticism, that has destroyed Pakistan?" he lashed out.

At this, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib interjected: "So then you have also played your part in destroying the country. That's fine now, isn't it?"

"We will also show you how we can rectify things," Awan shot back. "You have destroyed entire generations, told them Jihad Fi Sabilillah," he added.

"Ali Awan, let me tell you that you need just one year to destroy the country. You don't need three years for that," responded the retired general.

Referring to the former generals, the prime minister's aide shot back: "Then why did you take 37 years?"