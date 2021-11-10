 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

The host told her fans she is doing fine and will get back to work’ very soon
The host told her fans she is doing fine and will 'get back to work’ very soon

Wendy Williams is doing her best to recover and return from her sabbatical to her famed talk show.

The host told her fans she is doing fine and will 'get back to work’ very soon. 

Williams however did not give a return date, after contracting a ‘breakthrough case of Covid-19’ in September.

Taking to Instagram in a statement, the presenter said, "HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected."

She added, "I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there."

In September, Williams was rushed to the hospital for a mental health check-up. She is currently battling a chronic condition called lymphoedema.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot
Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show

Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show
Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years
Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'

Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'
Gigi Hadid, Yolanda 'never had an issue' with Zayn Malik's altercation incident

Gigi Hadid, Yolanda 'never had an issue' with Zayn Malik's altercation incident
‘Mona Lisa’ copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction

‘Mona Lisa’ copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction
Paul Rudd dishes wife's 'adorable' reaction to 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' title

Paul Rudd dishes wife's 'adorable' reaction to 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' title
Meghan Markle once again defends her stance on 'paid leave'

Meghan Markle once again defends her stance on 'paid leave'
Travis Scott's Astroworld concertgoer declared brain dead

Travis Scott's Astroworld concertgoer declared brain dead

Prince William, Kate to move to Windsor to be close to the Queen?

Prince William, Kate to move to Windsor to be close to the Queen?

Scott Disick finds a new sweetheart after Kourtney’s engagement

Scott Disick finds a new sweetheart after Kourtney’s engagement

Latest

view all