Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

The host told her fans she is doing fine and will 'get back to work’ very soon

Wendy Williams is doing her best to recover and return from her sabbatical to her famed talk show.

The host told her fans she is doing fine and will 'get back to work’ very soon.

Williams however did not give a return date, after contracting a ‘breakthrough case of Covid-19’ in September.

Taking to Instagram in a statement, the presenter said, "HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected."

She added, "I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there."

In September, Williams was rushed to the hospital for a mental health check-up. She is currently battling a chronic condition called lymphoedema.