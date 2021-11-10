 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott no stranger to promoting violence in his concert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Travis Scott no stranger to promoting violence in his concert

While Travis Scott may be oblivious to how things went down on his Astroworld Festival, he is no stranger to hyping up fans to the extent of endangering their safety.

Over the years the rapper posted multiple photos on his Instagram account featuring fans being injured in various ways as a result from attending his own concert.

In some instances the rapper would notice an individual being injured and instead of helping them out he would glamuorise it by saying things like “SHE BROKE HER HAND AND SHE DOESN'T GIVE A [expletive]!!!" or "IT'S NOT A SHOW UNTIL SOMEONE PASS OUT."

This comes as a major shock in light of the tragedy that took place this past weekend where eight died with many seriously injured when a crush took place during the concert. 

More From Entertainment:

Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion video footage is out

Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion video footage is out
Ariana Grande's 'The Voice' team share pleasant surprises of singer

Ariana Grande's 'The Voice' team share pleasant surprises of singer

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?
Thomas Markle apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, court hears

Thomas Markle apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, court hears
Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning thrice on 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning thrice on 'The Power of the Dog'
'Finding Freedom' was discussed directly with Meghan Markle: Jason Knauf

'Finding Freedom' was discussed directly with Meghan Markle: Jason Knauf
Thomas Markle Jr apologises to Harry for discouraging him to marry Meghan

Thomas Markle Jr apologises to Harry for discouraging him to marry Meghan

Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot
Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show

Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show
Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years

Latest

view all