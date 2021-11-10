Travis Scott no stranger to promoting violence in his concert

While Travis Scott may be oblivious to how things went down on his Astroworld Festival, he is no stranger to hyping up fans to the extent of endangering their safety.

Over the years the rapper posted multiple photos on his Instagram account featuring fans being injured in various ways as a result from attending his own concert.

In some instances the rapper would notice an individual being injured and instead of helping them out he would glamuorise it by saying things like “SHE BROKE HER HAND AND SHE DOESN'T GIVE A [expletive]!!!" or "IT'S NOT A SHOW UNTIL SOMEONE PASS OUT."

This comes as a major shock in light of the tragedy that took place this past weekend where eight died with many seriously injured when a crush took place during the concert.