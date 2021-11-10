Dua Lipa promotes Kosovan movie 'Hive'

Dua Lipa on Tuesday attended the screening of Kosovan film in Washington DC alongside the crew.

Later, she took to social media to shower praises on the Albanian language film directed by Blerta Basholli. The movie tells the story of the women who lost their loved ones in the war.

Taking to Instagram Dua Lipa said, "A beautiful film which tells the touching and inspiring story of Fahrije Hoti and the women of Krusha."

She added, "This story of struggle and perseverance is one that needed to be told. It speaks to the soul of the Kosovan experience and I hope it can help with the collective healing of families who were separated and people who lost their loved ones.

The "Levitating" singer said, "I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing it take on the Oscar."







