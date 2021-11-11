Meghan Markle purposefully called Thomas Markle ‘daddy’ in a leaked letter: report

Experts reveal Meghan Markle wanted to ‘kill two birds with one stone’ in her letter to ‘daddy’ Thomas Markle, for the sake of tugging at heartstrings.

Meghan’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf shared this news.

Mr Knauf told The Mirror, "On the specific issue of the letter, the duchess indicated in messages to me that she recognised that it was possible that Mr Markle would make the letter public.”

"She wanted to write a letter rather than an email or text message - other options she had considered and discussed with senior Royal Household staff - as a letter could not be forwarded or cut and pasted to only share one small portion.

He added, "She also asked a specific question regarding addressing Mr Markle as 'daddy' in the letter, saying 'given I've only ever called him daddy it may make sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings'."

Not only that, she had "deliberately ended each page partway through a sentence so that no page could be falsely presented as the end of the letter.”

"In the event that it was leaked she wanted the full narrative as set out in the letter to be understood and shared.”

"She said she felt 'fantastic' after writing it and added that 'And if he leaks it then that's on his conscious (sic) but at least the world will know the truth. Words I could never voice publicly'."