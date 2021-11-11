 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle purposefully called Thomas Markle ‘daddy’ in a leaked letter: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Meghan Markle purposefully called Thomas Markle ‘daddy’ in a leaked letter: report
Meghan Markle purposefully called Thomas Markle ‘daddy’ in a leaked letter: report

Experts reveal Meghan Markle wanted to ‘kill two birds with one stone’ in her letter to ‘daddy’ Thomas Markle, for the sake of tugging at heartstrings.

Meghan’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf shared this news.

Mr Knauf told The Mirror, "On the specific issue of the letter, the duchess indicated in messages to me that she recognised that it was possible that Mr Markle would make the letter public.”

"She wanted to write a letter rather than an email or text message - other options she had considered and discussed with senior Royal Household staff - as a letter could not be forwarded or cut and pasted to only share one small portion.

He added, "She also asked a specific question regarding addressing Mr Markle as 'daddy' in the letter, saying 'given I've only ever called him daddy it may make sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings'."

Not only that, she had "deliberately ended each page partway through a sentence so that no page could be falsely presented as the end of the letter.”

"In the event that it was leaked she wanted the full narrative as set out in the letter to be understood and shared.”

"She said she felt 'fantastic' after writing it and added that 'And if he leaks it then that's on his conscious (sic) but at least the world will know the truth. Words I could never voice publicly'."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘sticking to the edges’ in epic power move to build Sussex brand

Meghan Markle ‘sticking to the edges’ in epic power move to build Sussex brand
Meghan Trainor weighs in on life’s biggest parenting fails: ‘Nearly boiled my son’

Meghan Trainor weighs in on life’s biggest parenting fails: ‘Nearly boiled my son’
Meghan Markle cooperation into 'Finding Freedom' unearthed: source

Meghan Markle cooperation into 'Finding Freedom' unearthed: source
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ‘acting like newlyweds’: source

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ‘acting like newlyweds’: source
Ariana Grande’s ‘Voice’ team shares what sets her apart: ‘She’s so real’

Ariana Grande’s ‘Voice’ team shares what sets her apart: ‘She’s so real’
Justin Bieber releases flavoured donuts in new Canadian collaboration

Justin Bieber releases flavoured donuts in new Canadian collaboration
Adele opens up about the origin story of ‘Hello’

Adele opens up about the origin story of ‘Hello’
Mariah Carey announces Christmas inspired ‘Mariah Menu’

Mariah Carey announces Christmas inspired ‘Mariah Menu’
Astroworld barred from calling attendees ‘victims’: ‘They were just smurfs’

Astroworld barred from calling attendees ‘victims’: ‘They were just smurfs’
Watch: BTS’ Jungkook saves the life of TV host Kim Sung-joo

Watch: BTS’ Jungkook saves the life of TV host Kim Sung-joo
Billboards against Prince William 'upset' MP Julian Knight

Billboards against Prince William 'upset' MP Julian Knight
I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

Latest

view all