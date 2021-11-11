Lily Collins shares adorable BTS look from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'

Lily Collins shares adorable BTS looks from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'

American actor Lily Collins is sharing a sneak peek from the sets of Emily in Paris.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the 32-year-old star shared a thread of photos of herself with co-star Ashley Park. In the pictures, fans could spot both the divas posing in front of Eiffel Tower.

"Queens of hearts. BTS Season 2 @emilyinparis… coming December 22!!…"captioned Collins alongside the post.

For their day out, Collins slipped into a white, off-the-shoulder dress covered in red hearts while Park, 30, donned in a two-piece suit.

Take a look:



