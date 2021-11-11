 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Lily Collins shares adorable BTS look from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Lily Collins shares adorable BTS looks from Emily in Paris: Queens of hearts
Lily Collins shares adorable BTS looks from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'

American actor Lily Collins is sharing a sneak peek from the sets of Emily in Paris.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the 32-year-old star shared a thread of photos of herself with co-star Ashley Park. In the pictures, fans could spot both the divas posing in front of Eiffel Tower.

"Queens of hearts. BTS Season 2 @emilyinparis… coming December 22!!…"captioned Collins alongside the post.

For their day out, Collins slipped into a white, off-the-shoulder dress covered in red hearts while Park, 30, donned in a two-piece suit.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star

'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star
From one sexiest man to another: Ryan Reynolds tells Paul Rudd not to do this

From one sexiest man to another: Ryan Reynolds tells Paul Rudd not to do this
Meghan Markle apologises for misleading court over biography

Meghan Markle apologises for misleading court over biography
Pete Davidson takes a dig at Nick Jonas' career: 'Nick's a legit actor now'

Pete Davidson takes a dig at Nick Jonas' career: 'Nick's a legit actor now'
How Will Smith reacted to seeing Willow with shaved head for the first time

How Will Smith reacted to seeing Willow with shaved head for the first time
Rebel Wilson details the struggles of 'emotional eating'

Rebel Wilson details the struggles of 'emotional eating'

Prince Harry opens up about 'scars on the inside' in powerful speech on Veterans Day

Prince Harry opens up about 'scars on the inside' in powerful speech on Veterans Day
Katie Price asked to exit Vegas flight after refusing to wear face mask

Katie Price asked to exit Vegas flight after refusing to wear face mask
Elton John receives elite royal honour from Prince Charles

Elton John receives elite royal honour from Prince Charles
Benedict Cumberbatch almost rejected ‘sexist’ role of Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch almost rejected ‘sexist’ role of Doctor Strange
Song featuring George Harrison, Ringo Starr unveiled at Liverpool Beatles Museum

Song featuring George Harrison, Ringo Starr unveiled at Liverpool Beatles Museum

Latest

view all