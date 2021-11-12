 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift adorns modern version of Princess Diana’s iconic ‘Revenge Dress’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Taylor Swift adorns modern version of Princess Diana’s iconic ‘Revenge Dress’
Taylor Swift adorns modern version of Princess Diana’s iconic ‘Revenge Dress’

Taylor Swift, just a few hours before her famed album Red hit the market, made a stellar appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, dressed up in Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’.

The Blank Space hit-maker graced the talk show to promote her then-upcoming album on November 11.

Swift donned a modern version of the famed outfit, paired with minimum jewellery and light make-up with a twist of her iconic red lipstick.

The perfect classy look turned the songster into an elegant lady as she wore an off-shoulder dress with a low-cut neckline.

For those unversed, Princess Diana was spotted wearing the black gown on June 2, 1994 as pap snapped her.

She was seen in public after her ex-husband, Prince Charles’s publicly admitted being unfaithful to her.

The Princess of Wales' brief public appearance proved to be a major fashion moment in Royals history. 

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds' break from movie career has to do with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' break from movie career has to do with Blake Lively
Travis Scott 'wasn't aware of Astroworld deaths until next morning'

Travis Scott 'wasn't aware of Astroworld deaths until next morning'
Britney Spears joins fans' campaign for herself ahead of historic ruling

Britney Spears joins fans' campaign for herself ahead of historic ruling
Lady Gaga shares what it took to get into House of Gucci character

Lady Gaga shares what it took to get into House of Gucci character
I only work on things I believe in: Lady Gaga on House of Gucci

I only work on things I believe in: Lady Gaga on House of Gucci
Travis Scott likely to get a ‘millions of dollars’ hit in Astroworld lawsuits, shares attorney

Travis Scott likely to get a ‘millions of dollars’ hit in Astroworld lawsuits, shares attorney
Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here

Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here
Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal

Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal
Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards
Cardi B admires Halle Berry’s flawless skin: 'I wanted to bite her shoulder'

Cardi B admires Halle Berry’s flawless skin: 'I wanted to bite her shoulder'
Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'

Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'
Finally free: Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears

Finally free: Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears

Latest

view all