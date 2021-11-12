Taylor Swift adorns modern version of Princess Diana’s iconic ‘Revenge Dress’

Taylor Swift, just a few hours before her famed album Red hit the market, made a stellar appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, dressed up in Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’.

The Blank Space hit-maker graced the talk show to promote her then-upcoming album on November 11.

Swift donned a modern version of the famed outfit, paired with minimum jewellery and light make-up with a twist of her iconic red lipstick.

The perfect classy look turned the songster into an elegant lady as she wore an off-shoulder dress with a low-cut neckline.

For those unversed, Princess Diana was spotted wearing the black gown on June 2, 1994 as pap snapped her.

She was seen in public after her ex-husband, Prince Charles’s publicly admitted being unfaithful to her.

The Princess of Wales' brief public appearance proved to be a major fashion moment in Royals history.