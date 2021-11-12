 
Cardi B admires Halle Berry’s flawless skin: 'I wanted to bite her shoulder'

Cardi B got candid about another fan girl moment as she recently got together with Halle Berry.

The Up rapper left her fans awe-struck as she penned down an interesting confession about the Catwoman actor's flawless skin.

The rapper whose music is featured in the actor’s upcoming directorial Bruised opened up on Twitter.

Cardi B re-shared a click of two gorgeous ladies, indulging in conversation as she wrote, “Sooo guys I can’t believe I met Halle Berry…"

"and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft...I wanted to bite her shoulder," the American rapper added.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor captioned the video, "I'm still crying at this."

A few days ago, the Bodak Yellow had shown a similar reaction while meeting the Twilight heartthrob, Robert Pattinson.

She captioned the video, “Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!" 

