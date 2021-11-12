 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards
Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

Meghan Markle is remembering late Princess Diana with a special accessory.

The Duchess o Sussex, who walked the Intrepid Valor Awards red carpet with Prince Harry on Wednesday, sported Diana's Cartier bracelet for the night.

Meghan paired the bling with an all-red outfit and matching heels for the event at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in NYC. The 40-year-old added a gold Cartier bracelet and Birks earrings for the night.

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

A spokesperson close to the Duchess told Today show that Meghan had a special reason to wear the sparkly.

"They wanted to wear the bracelet to have [Harry’s] mother there with them during the interview," said the source close to the Duchess.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here

Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here
Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal

Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal
Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'

Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'
Finally free: Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears

Finally free: Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' new version is a dig at ex Jake Gyllenhaal: Report

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' new version is a dig at ex Jake Gyllenhaal: Report
Princess Diana's former bodyguard lauds Kristen Stewart for 'Spencer' performance

Princess Diana's former bodyguard lauds Kristen Stewart for 'Spencer' performance
Meghan Markle pays tribute to her husband Prince Harry in a special way

Meghan Markle pays tribute to her husband Prince Harry in a special way
Prince Charles's close aide quits charity role permanently

Prince Charles's close aide quits charity role permanently
When Taylor Swift confessed she was 'upset and sad' while writing 'All Too Well'

When Taylor Swift confessed she was 'upset and sad' while writing 'All Too Well'

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen's first appearance weeks after hospitalisation

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen's first appearance weeks after hospitalisation
Insider says Kim Kardashian 'falling for' Pete Davidson amid rumours of romance

Insider says Kim Kardashian 'falling for' Pete Davidson amid rumours of romance

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway

Latest

view all