Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal

Prince Charles - the Queen's eldest son and heir to the British throne - seemed to be little upset as his right-hand man Michael Fawcett dramatically resigned from his role as CEO of the The Prince’s Foundation on Thursday.

Michael, who has worked beside Charles for 40 years, seemingly added to the worries of the future king with his resignation amid a ‘cash for honours’ inquiry.

The 59-year-old royal aide stood down as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation after questions were raised in the autumn about the awarding of a CBE to a Saudi billionaire in 2016.

It was alleged that the Saudi man had sent thousands of pounds to fixers with links to the Prince of Wales on assurances that he could receive the honour.

Mahfouz, who has been one of the most prolific donors to the prince’s charities, has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

Fawcett has also been accused of offering to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for Mahfouz, was said to be ‘heartbroken’ and ‘shattered’ by events.

Prince Harry's father Charles seemed to be in trouble as his close aide Michael Fawcett was considered one of the most powerful and influential figures in the Prince of Wales’ court.