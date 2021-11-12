 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand mans alleged involvement in cash for honours scandal

Prince Charles - the Queen's eldest son and heir to the British throne - seemed to be little upset as his right-hand man Michael Fawcett dramatically resigned from his role as CEO of the The Prince’s Foundation on Thursday.

Michael, who has worked beside Charles for 40 years, seemingly added to the worries of the future king with his resignation amid a ‘cash for honours’ inquiry.

The 59-year-old royal aide stood down as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation after questions were raised in the autumn about the awarding of a CBE to a Saudi billionaire in 2016.

It was alleged that the Saudi man had sent thousands of pounds to fixers with links to the Prince of Wales on assurances that he could receive the honour.

Mahfouz, who has been one of the most prolific donors to the prince’s charities, has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

Fawcett has also been accused of offering to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for Mahfouz, was said to be ‘heartbroken’ and ‘shattered’ by events.

Prince Harry's father Charles seemed to be in trouble as his close aide Michael Fawcett was considered one of the most powerful and influential figures in the Prince of Wales’ court.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here

Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here
Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards
Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'

Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'
Finally free: Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears

Finally free: Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' new version is a dig at ex Jake Gyllenhaal: Report

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' new version is a dig at ex Jake Gyllenhaal: Report
Princess Diana's former bodyguard lauds Kristen Stewart for 'Spencer' performance

Princess Diana's former bodyguard lauds Kristen Stewart for 'Spencer' performance
Meghan Markle pays tribute to her husband Prince Harry in a special way

Meghan Markle pays tribute to her husband Prince Harry in a special way
Prince Charles's close aide quits charity role permanently

Prince Charles's close aide quits charity role permanently
When Taylor Swift confessed she was 'upset and sad' while writing 'All Too Well'

When Taylor Swift confessed she was 'upset and sad' while writing 'All Too Well'

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen's first appearance weeks after hospitalisation

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen's first appearance weeks after hospitalisation
Insider says Kim Kardashian 'falling for' Pete Davidson amid rumours of romance

Insider says Kim Kardashian 'falling for' Pete Davidson amid rumours of romance

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway

Latest

view all