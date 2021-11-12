Noor Mukadam case: Accused Therapy Works employee claims Zahir attacked him

Zahir Jaffer (wearing a grey shirt), his father Zakir Jaffer (centre) arrive to attend an IHC hearing in Islamabad on September 23, 2021. — Online/File

A Therapy Works employee, Amjad, files separate case against prime accused Zahir Jaffer and investigation officer.

Accuses Zahir of having attacked him and IO of trying to benefit Zahir.

Trial court to conduct a hearing on Amjad’s complaint tomorrow.

A Therapy Works employee, Amjad, who is nominated as a suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case, has filed a separate case against the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, and the investigation officer (IO) of the murder case, Daily Jang reported Friday.

The complaint filed by lawyer Shahzad Qureshi on Amjad’s behalf at the Kohsar Police Station magistrate office alleges that Zahir attacked him and tried to open fire on him on July 20.

The petitioner has maintained in the complaint that he arrived at house no 60, street-7 with his team at 7:30pm on July 20 for "medical intervention".

“At the time of our arrival, Zahir was in his room on the upper floor of the house.”

Amjad stated that he entered Zahir’s room by putting a ladder on the room’s window as Zahir didn’t come downstairs after 20-25 minutes of the team’s arrival.

He said that the security guard outside the house had told the team that Zahir doesn’t possess any weapon but “he [Zahir] attacked me”.

“Zahir fired at me with a 9mm pistol but he missed the shot,” stated Amjad, adding that the Therapy Works team members shifted him to the hospital.

“I, along with the other workers, saw Noor Mukadam’s dead body,” he claimed.

Amjad also accused the Noor Mukadam murder case IO of trying to benefit Zahir by nominating Amjad as a suspect instead of a witness.

“The IO didn’t collect my blood-stained clothes and medical certificate,” Amjad claimed.

Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhter forwarded Amjad’s complaint to Justice Ata Rabbani, the judge of an additional and sessions court that is conducting the trial of Noor Mukadam's murder case.

Justice Rabbani will conduct a hearing on Amjad’s complaint tomorrow (Saturday).

Zahir Jaffer, along with 11 others, have been formally charged for the crime by the trial court.

Besides Jaffer, two of the family's employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with the Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Works, Tahir Zahoor.

Zahir's parents, Asmat Adamjee and Zakir Jaffer, are also among the key suspects in Noor Mukadam murder case. However, Asmat has acquired a bail from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The case

Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was raped and murdered with a sharp instrument July 20 within the limits of the ​Kohsar police station in Islamabad. A case of murder was later registered at the same police station by Noor's father, former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad's F-7 area.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.