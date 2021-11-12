 
Friday Nov 12 2021
I only work on things I believe in: Lady Gaga on House of Gucci

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Lady Gaga has made it clear that she does not do film projects that her heart is not set upon.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the A Star is Born actress shared that she did not succumb to the pressure when it came to choosing to work on her next film House of Gucci.

"I didn't feel the pressure at all. I only work on things I believe in," she said when speaking of her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the film.

"I read the script and thought it really fascinating and interesting and then I met Ridley Scott and I was so excited to work with [co-star] Adam [Driver]."

