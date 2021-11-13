Meghan Markle's texts to former aide about Harry and Royal Family spark new controversy

Meghan Markle's text messages to her former aide sparked new controversy as she claimed Prince Harry faced "constant berating" from members of the Royal Family over the strained relationship she had with her father Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex texted former communications secretary Jason Knauf that Harry faced 'constant berating' from the royal family over her strained relationship with her estranged father Thomas, messages released today - which he saved under the name 'Tilly' - have shown.

Meghan, early this year, successfully sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over five articles that reproduced parts of her "private" letter to her father in 2018.

The High Court's judgement came in favour of Prince Harry's wife as the judge originally ruled the publication was unlawful.

ANL has brought an appeal against a High Court judge's decision to grant Meghan summary judgment - meaning she won her case without a trial.

Text messages between Meghan and the Sussexes' former aide Jason Knauf have been made public in light of this week's appeal hearing.

During the hearing this week, ANL's lawyers told senior judges they want to rely on new evidence from Jason Knauf - former communications secretary to harry and Meghan - who claimed that the duchess wrote the letter with the understanding that it could be leaked.