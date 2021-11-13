IMF programme lands in controversy as govt bypasses due legislative procedure

International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S. — Reuters/File

The lingering controversy has resulted in increasing uncertainties on Pakistan’s macroeconomic front.

There are three personalities who should be inquired about this whole fiasco and then responsibility could be fixed.

One problem that continues to haunt the Ministry of Finance relates to uncertainties related to Shaukat Tarin.

ISLAMABAD: The IMF programme has landed into controversy as the due legislation procedure was bypassed in haste for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, The News reported.

As per the rules, the SBP bill should have been presented before the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) but it was ignored on the wishes and whims of some powerful elements, said sources.

The lingering controversy has resulted in increasing uncertainties on Pakistan’s macroeconomic front as the rupee continues sliding and touched new heights against the US dollar on Friday.

Three personalities should be questioned about the whole fiasco and then responsibility, accordingly, could be fixed.

One top official said that the then Adviser to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir and then-Secretary Finance could share all relevant details to ascertain what exactly had happened after which the SBP’s bill 2021 was bulldozed by getting a waiver from the CCLC at the first stage and then passed by the federal cabinet without going into full details and scrutiny.

There is a need to give replies to certain relevant questions on this lingering stalemate. One important question arises: why was the CCLC bypassed?

Who insisted upon such kind of haste? It has now emerged that the proposed amendments into the SBP bill 2021 required constitutional changes and the incumbent regime lacked a majority in the Parliament to pass this piece of legislation.

Then the federal cabinet had passed the SBP bill 2021 in haste which also raises the question as to who asked the cabinet to approve the bill within 10-15 minutes.

Sources said that the former secretary finance, Kamran Afzal, was stopped from sharing details about the proposed changes into the SBP amendment bill 2021.

Before blaming the IMF, one should focus on cleaning their own house as it should be ascertained why the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business (CCLC) was bypassed and the incumbent Adviser to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin had termed it as a problematic part for getting additional $500 million from the IMF.

He had used the Urdu phrase “Gally ka Tauq” to explain his difficult situation.



Pakistan, IMF failed to strike staff-level agreement



There are three worrisome developments occurring on the economic horizon. First of all, Pakistan and the IMF have so far failed to strike a staff-level agreement despite the claim made by the Adviser to the PM on Finance, Shaukat Tarin, almost two weeks ago that the deal would be done in one-or two-day time-frame.

Now, two weeks have already passed but there is no development on evolving a consensus on the Memorandum of Financial and Economic Policies (MEFP) under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility.

“The IMF’s mission chief, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, held virtual meetings with Law Minister Farogh Naseem but there is no apparent breakthrough on the lingering controversy over the draft bill of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). There is no progress achieved on the subject of SBP’s amendment bill 2021,” top official sources said while talking to this scribe here on Monday.

Uncertainty about Shaukat Tarin



The second problem that continues to haunt the Ministry of Finance was related to uncertainties for Shaukat Tarin himself as the government announced to award him a Senate ticket from KP but not much progress has taken place on that front.

No communication strategy



Thirdly, there is no communication strategy, which is fueling more uncertainties. When the country’s foreign exchange reserves were increasing, there was no justification for the rampant sliding of the exchange rate.

According to the SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $24.02 billion on November 5, 2021. The break-up of the foreign reserves position stated that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $17.32 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were standing at $6.69 billion.

During the week ended November 5, 2021, the SBP reserves increased by $126 million to $17.32 billion due to GOP official inflows.