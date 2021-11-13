The wait is over: Disney's Enchanted sequel gets a release date

The wait is over: Enchanted sequel gets a release date

Disney's next film Disenchanted has been given a release date and will premiere on Disney Plus in late 2022.

The film is a sequel to Adams', Patrick Dempsey's, and James Marsden's 2007 picture Enchanted. Adams, Idina Menzel, and Marsden will reprise their roles as Giselle, Nancy, and Prince Edward.

Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays are said to be playing villains in the upcoming sequel, according to Deadline.

However, Maya is popularly recognized for her roles in films like Bridesmaids, the animated series Big Mouth, including playing Vice President Kamala Harris in sketches on Saturday Night Live.

Yvette, on the other hand, is best recognised for her role as Shirley in Community, and Jayma is best known for her role as Emma Pillsbury in Glee.

The blockbuster film grossed more than $330 million (£237 million) globally at the box office, earning three Academy Award nominations.



Stay tuned for further adventures, as fans will be thrilled to hear the legendary (composer) Alan Menken once more.