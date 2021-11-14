 
entertainment
Will Smith touches on how daughter Willow ‘reformed’ his parenting style

Will Smith recently shed light on the candid way his daughter Willow wound up changing her parenting style ‘completely’.

Smith shed light on it all during his new show Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends.

There he started off by admitting that he once believed “'I am parenting the [expletive] out of these kids’. I felt like I was doing really, really well."

But the moment Willow showed up with at the breakfast table with a shaved head, "I'm looking and I'm like, 'Got it. I got it, baby. I'm sorry. I apologize. You can stop'."

"It was terrifying. I felt like I had been texting looking at my phone and stepped out into the street in front of a bus and Willow snatched me back. As strange as it sounds, in that moment I discovered feelings. "

"Because of my childhood, because of the way I was raised ... I didn't care about how I felt so I damn sure didn't care about how somebody else felt. My feelings didn't matter in my childhood home. "

"You did what you were told to do. I had to really think about the question she was asking me. The question she was really asking was 'Daddy, does it matter to you how I feel?'"

Before concluding he also went on to say, "It was so explosive in my mind. That was like a deep, existential question. My parenting style changed in that moment."

