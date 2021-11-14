 
Kim Kardashian takes a jibe at her 'failed marriages' for Paris Hilton wedding toast

American TV personality Kim Kardashian quipped about her own marriages for BFF Paris Hilton's wedding toast.

The 41-year-old, who slipped into a royal blue dress and sparkling earrings for the event, talked about the last 'gay' wedding she attended.

"It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding," said Kim, receiving a laughter from the crowd.

She continued, "I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice … I’m gonna give to you guys tonight."

Kardashian married second husband, Kris Humphries, in 2011. The duo separated only after 72 days of tying the knot separating.

