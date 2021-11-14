Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative

Meghan Markle does not seem to be relived from legal battles anytime soon as her half-sister Samantha Markle has vowed to sue her for ‘defamation’ after bombshell briefings to the royal authors.

The Queen's grandson Prince Harry may indulge into new crisis if Meghan has been sent legal notice form her own sister as she is now planning on suing the Duchess for "defamation, libel and slander" as well as "breach of privacy", according to the Sunday People.

Meghan Markle - in an email sent to Mr Knauf - revealed Samantha, 57, had "lost custody of all three of her children from different fathers".



On the other hands, Meghan's half-sister told the outlet: "I’m speaking to one lawyer in England and one in the US as there are different statutory windows and different issues."

"I’m looking at suing for defamation in the US. In the UK, I’m looking at a breach of privacy and data privacy act breach because the statutory window for defamation is only one year in the UK. Jason Knauf is subpoenable and the messages to [him] are evidence she was libelling and slandering me. Anything to keep this family quiet was my sister’s motto. It’s horrible.”

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan had to apologise to the court after a series of emails were disclosed. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not tell the judge about the emails to ex-communications secretary Jason Knauf after they emerged amid her legal battle with the publication.