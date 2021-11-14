 
entertainment
Prince William 'blamed' Camilla for 'broken home'

Prince William reportedly had a tough time accepting Camilla as his stepmother after the death of his birth mother Princess Diana.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in her 2010 book Harry and William and shed light on the new dynamics that the Duke of Cambridge struggled with when Camilla was first introduced to the family.

She shared that William would have "terrible fights" with his step-sister Laura as they would argue who was to blame for their "broken homes.”

“William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage. Laura was not having any of it," she wrote. 

"She would take a hard line and fire back at William ‘your father has ruined my life.’"

