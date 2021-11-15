 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘turned his back on privilege’ that gives him a voice: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Prince Harry has come under fire for turning his back on the same privilege that he’s turned his back on.

Royal commentator Robert Rinder made this claim while speaking against Robert Jobson and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain

The conversation there revolved around Meghan Markle’s claim to have a “mental health warning” written alongside every tabloid newspaper.

While Jobson and Reid agreed, Rinder took an opposite stance and admitted, “I don’t agree with Susanna on this one quietly and calmly but I think [Susanna’s] entitled to be wrong from time to time].”

“I don’t think anymore minds them using their platform for campaigning about mental health, all of their extraordinary work – The Invictus Games, the equal pay work the Duchess of Sussex does – all of that stuff matters.”

“What people at home struggle with, what they cannot tolerate or frankly they will never accept is the degree of hypocrisy claiming that the tabloids are on the one hand are terrible things when of course they rely on the oxygen of that publicity. Secondly, is Instagram toxic bearing in mind the things they could do?”

“He complains probably validly about what happened to the late Princess Diana. Yet is prepared to take money from Netflix that is distorting the truth about what happened in her final days so much so that Jemima Khan who was an advisor on that show has walked off. It’s hypocrisy the British public can’t stand, isn’t it?”

More From Entertainment:

Boris Johnson issues update over Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns

Boris Johnson issues update over Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns
Meghan Markle ‘jokingly believes’ Megxit will lead to the White House: report

Meghan Markle ‘jokingly believes’ Megxit will lead to the White House: report
Taylor Swift teases upcoming Blake Lively directorial debut

Taylor Swift teases upcoming Blake Lively directorial debut
Meghan Markle’s texts about Prince Harry’s ‘constant berating’ revealed: report

Meghan Markle’s texts about Prince Harry’s ‘constant berating’ revealed: report
Taylor Swift gives a 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift gives a 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well’
Dwayne Johnson celebrates the ‘shattering’ open day of ‘Red Notice’

Dwayne Johnson celebrates the ‘shattering’ open day of ‘Red Notice’
Alec Baldwin’s gun handling rules on ‘Rust’ branded ‘immature’: report

Alec Baldwin’s gun handling rules on ‘Rust’ branded ‘immature’: report
Travis Scott’s paralyzed victim from 2017 expresses ‘tremendous sadness’

Travis Scott’s paralyzed victim from 2017 expresses ‘tremendous sadness’
Olivia Munn facing new ‘wrongful death’ lawsuit over worker's death: report

Olivia Munn facing new ‘wrongful death’ lawsuit over worker's death: report
Victoria Beckham's hubby shares adorable snap with his pup

Victoria Beckham's hubby shares adorable snap with his pup
Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Prince Charles on his birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Prince Charles on his birthday

S.Africa pulls plug on Miss Universe contender over Palestine

S.Africa pulls plug on Miss Universe contender over Palestine

Latest

view all