Monday Nov 15 2021
The Firm risks ‘complete humiliation’ with Prince Harry’s memoir release

Lady Colin Campbell fears the Royal Family risks ‘humiliation’ from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir release.

She turned to her personal YouTube page to deliver this warning and was quoted saying that this memoir may become Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s way to “get away with murder.”

Lady C turned to YouTube to deliver this warning and admitted that this may help the couple “get away with murder.”

She was quoted saying, "I think the monarchy is acting in a weak and unresponsive way and allowing Meghan and Harry to get away with murder.”

"However, I think what people don’t realise is that a reputable institution that is law-abiding and is respectful of right generally cannot ride roughshod over the rights of others just because it suits it.”

"In the short term, yes they will look weak, at least to some people, to others it will look as if they are being respectful, and as if they are playing the long game and that sooner or later, if you give people enough rope to hang themselves with, they will do so."

