Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Larkana man shot dead, newlywed bride, two others injured over 'free-will marriage'

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Monday Nov 15, 2021

  • An armed attack on a car at Sharah-e-Faisal leaves Waseem dead and three others, including his wife, injured.
  • Police say Aijaz married Kosar some time ago and they were attacked on their way home from Karachi City Court.
  • Police suspect the matter to be of honour killing.

KARACHI: A man hailing from Larkana was shot dead, while his newlywed bride and two others were injured during an armed attack in Karachi on Monday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qamar Raza Jaskani, an armed attack on a car near the Nursery bus stop on Sharah-e-Faisal left Waseem Aijaz, 25, dead and three others, including his wife, injured.

The injured were identified as Kosar, Syed Munir Shah, and Qadeer Shah, the SSP told.

Stating the details of the incident, SSP Jaskani said that Aijaz married Kosar some time ago and they were attacked on their way to their temporary residence in Steel Town from Karachi City Court.

He said that the injured in their initial statement have identified the assailants as Kosar's brothers and father and police suspect that the case is related to honour killing.

The police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the matter. 

