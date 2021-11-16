 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Harry Styles talks ‘Eternals’ role for the first time

Styles says his role in Marvel’s latest superhero flick Eternals was a 'great experience'

Harry Styles addressed his role in Marvel’s latest superhero flick Eternals for the first time, calling it a ‘great experience’.

Talking to Dazed for its latest cover story, Styles opened up about his role as Thanos’ brother, Eros, in the film saying, “I'm only in right at the very end, but who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know?”

He went on to express his gratitude for being given the chance to work with director Chloé Zhao. “It was a great experience,” he said.

The Watermelon Sugar singer is seen in one of the post-credit scenes in the movie, so only those who stay till the very end will witness his run as Eros, however, he might reprise the role in a later Marvel film.

Earlier, the cast of Eternals revealed that Styles was meant to be in the film longer than just the post-credit scene but the scene was cut out.

His role in the film is far from being his first or only film credit; he was seen in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and is currently working on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. He has also signed onto Michael Grandage’s My Policeman. 

