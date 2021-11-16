Harry Styles announces launch of beauty line Pleasing

Harry Styles is breaking the gender norms as he announced the launch of his beauty line called Pleasing.

The boundary-pushing singer spoke in an interview with Dazed and shared that the goal for his line is to give customers confidence regardless of what products from his line they use.

"I don’t think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good. When people are happy and glowing, they’re radiating. And that’s what I think the products do. It’s about helping you feel beautiful," he said.

Pleasing initially offered nail polish but not specializes in beauty products.

"That was kind of the birth of what it was for," he said.

"It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish."