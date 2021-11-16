 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles announces launch of beauty line Pleasing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Harry Styles announces launch of beauty line Pleasing

Harry Styles is breaking the gender norms as he announced the launch of his beauty line called Pleasing.

The boundary-pushing singer spoke in an interview with Dazed and shared that the goal for his line is to give customers confidence regardless of what products from his line they use.

"I don’t think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good. When people are happy and glowing, they’re radiating. And that’s what I think the products do. It’s about helping you feel beautiful," he said.

Pleasing initially offered nail polish but not specializes in beauty products.

"That was kind of the birth of what it was for," he said. 

"It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish."

More From Entertainment:

New film 'King Richard' starring Will Smith portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne

New film 'King Richard' starring Will Smith portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne
'Red Notice'; Ed Sheeran's 'Game Of Thrones' reference leaves fans in stitches

'Red Notice'; Ed Sheeran's 'Game Of Thrones' reference leaves fans in stitches

John Mayer responds to fans’ threats ahead of Taylor Swift’s ‘Dear John’

John Mayer responds to fans’ threats ahead of Taylor Swift’s ‘Dear John’

‘Boy Meets World’ actor praises ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’, Taylor Swift reacts

‘Boy Meets World’ actor praises ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’, Taylor Swift reacts
Dionne Warwick suggests Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift’s scarf

Dionne Warwick suggests Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift’s scarf
Harry Styles shares details about balancing music and acting with personal life

Harry Styles shares details about balancing music and acting with personal life
Lady Gaga’s accent in ‘House of Gucci’ doesn’t sound Italian, disses dialogue coach

Lady Gaga’s accent in ‘House of Gucci’ doesn’t sound Italian, disses dialogue coach
Lady Gaga studied panthers for killer Gucci role

Lady Gaga studied panthers for killer Gucci role
Kurt Cobain's setlist, Whitney's jacket and Clapton's guitar hitting the auction block

Kurt Cobain's setlist, Whitney's jacket and Clapton's guitar hitting the auction block
Sting: 'We're in a very dangerous political climate'

Sting: 'We're in a very dangerous political climate'
Prince William ‘fumes’ as Kate Middleton gets dragged into Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Prince William ‘fumes’ as Kate Middleton gets dragged into Harry, Meghan Markle feud
Prince Harry slammed for spreading disinformation with ‘fingers in the till’

Prince Harry slammed for spreading disinformation with ‘fingers in the till’

Latest

view all