Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Kanye West, Drake chilling out together in Toronto as they bury the beef

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

US musician Kanye West and Drake are chilling out in Toronto, the hometown of the Canadian rapper, as they officially ended their decade-long feud.

The I Love It singer turned to Instagram and shared a stunning photo, featuring music executive J Prince and Drake as they are hanging out together in Toronto.

In the photo, Kanye West can be seen standing next to Drake.

He posted the group photo with a dove of peace emoji.

The Love All singer also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a video of him and Kanye together from the event.

In the video, Drake can be seen getting his arm around Kanye and listening to Dave Chappelle.

He shared the video clips with caption “You have reached your destination.”

Earlier, Kanye West in his message had said, “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”

